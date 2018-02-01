PUDUCHERRY: Puducherry Lt Governor Kiran Bedi today called upon the government officials in the Union Territory to ensure that they functioned as "protectors of rules" and possessed the "right attitude" to serve the people.

Inaugurating a training programme for officials of the territorial administration here, she said, "The government officials must ensure that they functioned as protectors of rules and possessed the right attitude to serve the people." "They (staff) should bear in mind that they are only solvers of grievances of people and earn their appreciation and gratitude," she added.

Bedi also appealed to the officials to ensure that "financial prudence and discipline is maintained and government money should be spent carefully and honestly so that we do not create any mess."

Stating that there were several challenges for the government burdened with fiscal commitments, the Lt Governor said, "Puducherry has the rich potential to emerge as one of the finest Union Territory." "I hope in the next two years Puducherry would show the way for the rest of the country in so far as quality of administration is concerned," she said.

Around 700 staff underwent the training, official sources said.