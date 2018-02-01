VELLORE: In an unfortunate incident, a 17-year-old boy was killed on the spot and another boy was severely injured when a helium cylinder blasted at the CMC Ground in Bagayam on Wednesday.

According to sources, the deceased, identified as Jitesh V (17), son of Velu, was a Class XI student of Shanthu Niketan Matriculation Higher Secondary School. He had come to the CMC Ground along with his friends to participate in the sports day.

The mishap happened around 4.30pm on Wednesday when a cylinder kept in the ground to fill helium gas in balloons blasted and flew in the air for around 100 metres and tore apart a plastic water drum and hit a two-wheeler before smashing Jitesh’s head, killing him on the spot.

Another student Naveen, a Class XI student, sustained severe injuries and multiple fractures, and was admitted in CMC hospital. An official said that the cylinder was used without any authorisation. The cylinder owner, Ganapathi,a resident of Murugan Kovil street at Karugamputhur, fled from the spot after the incident. Meanwhile, the police arrested school correspondent.