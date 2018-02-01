ERODE: AIADMK rebel leader TTV Dhinakaran has given a fresh start to the political life of education minister KA Sengottaiyan, who was sidelined by the late chief minister J Jayalalithaa, said Dhinakaran supporter and former transport minister Senthil Balaji.

Addressing the Dhinakaran supporters at Sathy on Tuesday, Senthil, without directly mentioning the minister’s name, said that it was Dhinakaran, who had arranged the post of education minister for Sengottaiyan and revived his political career. The minister, however, betrayed Dhinakaran by joining hands with Chief Minister Edappadi Palaniswami only to safeguard his post. His political career would come to an end before February 24, Senthil claimed.

Condemning the steep hike in bus fare, he said, his wing would stage demonstrations in all district capitals on January 31. The government should allot subsidy to TNSTC since it was also a service sector like health and education departments. It was not right to put a hefty burden on the people, without bearing TNSTC’s loss. His wing would face the local body polls in the name of the late chief minister Jayalalithaa and expressed hope that the court would allow his wing to use the name of Amma and reject the disqualification of 18 MLAs.