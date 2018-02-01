TIRUVANNAMALAI:The Fast Track Mahila Court on Wednesday sentenced a 31-year-old man to death for abducting and murdering a girl in 2013. Judge G Magizhenthi also awarded him life imprisonment for abducting the girl, and fined him `5,000.

According to sources, Manikandan picked up the the four-year-old daughter of Paramasivam of Melpananthal village in Mangalam from her school on June 10, 2013, and demanded that Paramasivam give him money to do business. The sources added that Manika- ndan already owed `5 lakh to Paramasivam.

On June 13, Paramasivam filed a complaint with the Mangalam police, stating that his daughter was missing. During the course of investigation, the police found a decomposed body in a farm well. A hunt began for Manikandan and he was nabbed on June 22.

He told the police that he had borrowed money from the girl’s father, who later allegedly abused him for not returning the money. Hence, he killed the girl.