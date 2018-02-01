VELLORE/TIRUVANNAMALAI: A 41-year-old man, who was arrested on charges of assaulting Kalasapakkam MLA V Panneerselvam, died on Wednesday morning at Government Vellore Medical College Hospital (GVMCH) in Adukkambarai.

The deceased, identified as Vasanthamani, used to decorate platforms for public functions and marriage halls for a living. MLA Panneerselvam had reportedly engaged Vasanthamani to decorate a venue to celebrate the birth anniversary of former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M G Ramachandran on January 17. After completion of the job, Vasanthamani approached the MLA for remuneration. Allegedly, the MLA then told him that he would pay him only Rs 11,000 against the earlier promise of Rs 22,000. However, Vasanthamani was later paid only an alleged amount of Rs 5,000 and this infuriated him.

On 21 January, he allegedly punched the MLA on his face. Following which, the MLA, along with his supporters, overpowered Vasanthamani and handed him over to the police, who arrested. On January 26, Vasanthamani, was diagnosed with brain haemorrhage and a blood clot was found in his right brain. He underwent surgery and was then transferred to the Surgical Intensive Care Unit (SICU) and had been on ventilator until he passed away on Wednesday. His relatives alleged he succumbed to injuries sustained from the blows inflicted on him by the MLA and his associates.“Vasanthamani died because the MLA and his supporters beat him on his head,” the relatives alleged. Vasanthamani’s relatives blocked the road opposite Kalasapakkam bus stand and demanded the MLA’s arrest.

Denying the allegations made by the deceased person’s relatives, MLA Panneerselvam said, “The promised amount Rs 11,000 was paid to him. He was in an inebriated state when he punched me and I am not responsible for his death. Moreover, Vasanthamani already had various health issues.”