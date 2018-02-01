CHENNAI: Higher education minister K P Anbalagan on Wednesday expressed hope that the BE admission counselling would be held online this year since the works for it are being carried on in full swing. He said this while talking to reporters on the sidelines of the inauguration of Kurukshetra, annual tech fest of College of Engineering, Guindy.

Answering questions from reporters, he said, “We are working in full swing so that students do not have to come all the way to Chennai for counselling.” He also said the names of shortlisted candidates will be released by the vice-chancellor search committee by the second week of February. The university has been functioning without a vice-chancellor for over a year due to prolonged delays.

Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit, who was the chief guest, said “Events like these bring about interaction between industry and the academia.” Commenting on Kurukshetra’’s emblem, the Higher Education secretary Sunil Paliwal said the cyclotron was symbolic of what the festival will do to students. “The same way a cyclotron accelerates charged particles, Kurukshetra will accelerate enthusiastic students to great heights,” he said.

Launched in 2007, the festival has got UNESCO patronage. Over 35 competitive events will be held panning across fields like coding, engineering, management and robotics. The college is also hosting over 12 workshops in domains like sports journalism, management and film direction.

This year’s speakers include Daniel Kilov, an international memory athlete, Balaji Viswanathan, CEO of invento robotics and Piyush Manush, an environmentalist. Sumo wrestling, DRDO exhibition and Gamindrones are other highlights. Kurukshetra will be on till February 3.