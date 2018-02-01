CHENNAI: Welcoming the decision of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami to call on his Karnataka counterpart to seek release of water in Cauvery, DMK working president MK Stalin on Wednesday urged him to take an all-party delegation to Bengaluru to exert pressure on him.

Talking to reporters at Kolathur here, he said, “It is a welcome step, though it should have been done much earlier. I believe that it will be advantageous only if a delegation of leaders of all opposition parties and farmers associations is taken to prevail upon the Karnataka Chief Minister on the issue.” Moreover, Stalin urged the Chief Minister to take an all party delegation to New Delhi to meet the Prime Minister to prevail upon him over the matter.

Opposition parties to consider bus fare hike on Feb 6

Referring to the issue of increase in bus fare, Stalin said that a meeting of opposition parties would be held on February 6 to chalk out the future course of action. He also condemned the alleged police attack on protesting students. He demanded immediate release of all imprisoned students and political party men, besides dropping cases registered against them.

Replying to a question on the case of disqualification of 18 rebel AIADMK MLAs, Stalin said the government would have little chances for survival after the verdict is out.