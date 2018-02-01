CHENNAI: With the Railway Ministry having decided not to announce any new train in its budget, rail passengers in the state are pinning their hopes on an increased fund allocation for speedy completion of ongoing and long-pending rail projects.

Despite being sixth most populous state in the country and one of the highly passenger revenue-generating states in the Indian Railways, rail infrastructure in Tamil Nadu lags behind on several counts. Particularly, in terms of electrification of tracks, the state has been ignored for several decades, running with only 46 per cent of electrified tracks on its total track length.

According to a report submitted by the Railway Ministry in Parliament, as on April 1, 2017, a total of 4,027-km-long track runs through the state, out of which 1,851-km track has been electrified. The electrification percentages in Andhra Pradesh and West Bengal, which are relatively larger than in Tamil Nadu with respect to population stood at 77.77 and 64.84 respectively, while smaller states like Kerala, Jharkhand and Chattisgarh have got over 75 per cent of tracks electrified.

“After fighting for three decades, we got the Madurai - Kanniyakumari line doubling works,” said Kanniyakumari Rail Users Association general secretary P Edward Jeni. He said passengers would get the benefit of track improvements only if station infrastructure was developed to handle more trains.

Even though several sections were thrown open for traffic after gauge conversion and new tracks were introduced including Mandamadurai-Virudhunagar, Karur-Namakkal- Dindigul, Pollachi-Palakkad-Podanur and Vellore-Tiruvannamalai-Villupuram, the Railways could not operate more trains. It has been more than six months since the entire stretch of Chenai Egmore-Tiruchy was completely electrified with double lines, the Railway could not ply any additional train in the section.

“More funds should be allotted for improving terminals with additional stabling lines and pit lines at Tambaram, Madurai, Tiruchy, Virudhuangar, Tirunelveli, Rameswaram, Nagercoil, Salem and Tondiarpet,” said Naina Masilamani, member of Divisional Rail Users Consultative Committee. With the Railways replacing the old ICF coaches with LHB rakes, the Southern Railway should be allotted more coaches.

The ongoing works include doubling of tracks from Chennai to Kannaiyakumari, gauge conversion of Tiruvarur-Pattukottai-Aranthangi-Karaikudi section, electrification of Villupuram - Cuddalore Port - Mayiladuthurai - Thanjavur and Mayiladuthurai - Tiruvarur sections. In addition to this, Madurai-Bodi gauge conversion and new line-laying works between Tindivanm and Nagari via Walajah road have been delayed.

The Union budget is also expected to take a final call on the East Coast Railway line proposed to connect Kanniyakumari with Karaikudi via Tiruchendur. When contacted, official sources hoped that funds would be allotted for electrification and doubling works in Tamil Nadu. “We also expect fund allocation for modernising the ICF to manufacture the LHB coaches and replacing the Scherzer span of Pamban bridge,” said an official.

Infra boost needed

Though several sections were thrown open for traffic after gauge conversion and new tracks were introduced, Railways could not operate more trains

Even six months after the entire stretch of Chenai Egmore-Tiruchy was completely electrified with double lines, the Railway could not ply any additional train

Madurai-Bodi gauge conversion, new line-laying works between Tindivanam and Nagari via Walajah road delayed

Union budget is expected to take a final call on the East Coast Railway line