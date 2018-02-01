CHENNAI: THE first bench of the Madras High Court has refused to stay the operation of one of the rules prescribed by the special committee of the Bar Council of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry relating to the eligibility to contest the election scheduled for March 28.

The rule under challenge said the contestants shall have at least 10 years’ practice in the Bar.

The rule might not be wrong, the bench of Chief Justice Indira Banerjee and Justice Abdul Quddhose said on Wednesday.

Holding that the issue raised by advocates G Murugendran and Selvakumar, the petitioners, as to whether the special committee has powers to frame such rules can be decided later, the bench adjourned further hearing on the PILs to Thursday.

The committee on Jan 24 last adopted a resolution, prescribing certain rules to govern the election.

Among other things, the rules said that advocates who have been in practice continuously for 10 years alone would be eligible to contest the election. This apart, lawyers punished for contempt of court and those who are holding official position in any political party or are founders of parties and those facing disciplinary proceedings before the State Bar Council are not eligible to contest.

Petitioners contended that the elections to the council are governed by the Rules of the Bar Council of India in New Delhi. The special committee, headed by Advocate-General Vijay Narayan, who is the ex-officio chairman, does not have powers to amend the rules. Hence, the resolutions passed by the committee incorporating new rules are in violation of the statutory provisions, they argued.

Special committee counsel submitted that as on date, there are 600 complaints pending with the council against the advocates. The new stringent rules are brought in only to prevent entry of bad lawyers. The resolutions have been forwarded to the Bar Council of India for its approval, he added.