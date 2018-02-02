Workers busy on the trains being built at the ICF at Perambur in Chennai on Thursday | ASHWIN PRASATH

CHENNAI: In a significant upgradation in the manufacture of passenger coaches, the Integral Coach Factory (ICF) is to produce engineless modern self-propelled train sets named ‘Train 18’ and ‘Train 20’ that can run at a speed of 160 kmph.

The coach production unit has completed the designs for Train 18 with AC chair car type coaches and is planning to roll out the first rake by June, while the designing works on Train 20, a sleeper berth train is in its final stage.

On Thursday, in his budget speech, Finance minister Arun Jaitley said ICF, Perambur would manufacture the modern coaches for the current financial year 2018-19.

The 16 coaches of ‘T 18’ train will be made with stainless body and will not be pulled by a locomotive but powered by traction motors fitted underneath each coach to make them self-propelled with quicker acceleration.

Explaining features of the train, K N Babu, Secretary of ICF said unlike the conventional loco hauled trains, T 18 trains do not require any reversal at terminals and will have higher acceleration and deceleration, thus reducing travel time.

“While Train 18 is a fully indigenous and in-house product produced under ‘Make In India’ programme, Train-20 is a state of the art train set to be manufactured in collaboration with global technology partner, who is yet to be finalised,” he added.

The rakes of new trains will have state of the art facilities including automatic plug type doors, on board Wi-Fi, infotainment, GPS-based passenger information system (PIS), wide windows for panoramic view, and ergonomically-designed seating, added Babu.

Equipped with bio toilets with plush interiors and diffused LED lighting, the coaches will have vestibule connections for the convenience of passengers.

The railways is planning to make about 15 rakes of T 18 coaches with premium AC chair cars, for Shatabdi and Rajdhani trains, said official sources.