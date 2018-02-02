CHENNAI: Finance Minister Arun Jaitley on Thursday announced that the National Health Protection scheme will be the world’s largest government-funded health care programme providing a health insurance cover.

While the scheme is being lauded as a “game changer” of sorts in the health care industry for other States, experts believe it remains to be seen if the scheme will add any value in Tamil Nadu where the Chief Minister’s Comprehensive Health Insurance scheme has been in existence.

Jaitley while presenting the union budget said the Modi government will launch a flagship National Health Protection Scheme to cover over 10 crore poor and vulnerable families providing coverage up to `5 lakh per family per year for secondary and tertiary care hospitalisation. “This will be the world’s largest government funded health care programme.

Adequate funds will be provided for smooth implementation of this programme,” Jaitley said. Meanwhile, the Chief Minister’s Comprehensive Health Insurance Scheme (CMCHIS) has been in existence for over 10 years now. It offers up to `2 lakh coverage per family per annum.

Apart from this, for critical procedures like heart, lung, liver transplants the special committee provides up to `35 lakh. The State covers 1.47 crore families and allocated `1,348 crore in 2017-18 budget for the CMCHIS. Whereas, the union government said `1,200 crore will be allotted to cover 10 crore families with `5 lakh per family per annum.