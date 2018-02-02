CHENNAI: Holding that renewal of property lease is not a matter of right, the Madras High Court has imposed costs of Rs 2 lakh on Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL) for attempting to usurp a property on Panchetty Road at Ponneri in neighbouring Tiruvallur district.

BPCL will not be entitled to any relief, as renewal is not a matter of right. Further, second lease is also not permissible. Under the guise of extension of renewal, BPCL is trying to usurp the property in question in all probability and the same is condemnable, Justice S Vaidyanathan said and imposed costs on it.

The sum should be paid to Sri Balagurukulam Primary School on Thirumangalam Road at Villivakkam, the judge said.

The judge was dismissing the second appeal from BPCL and allowing a writ petition from the property owner R Sivaprakasam, on January 22 last. After the expiry of the lease, Sivaprakasam wanted his property back, where BPCL was running an outlet.

The judge pointed out as there was no renewal of the explosives licence, BPCL cannot continue its business in the place in occupation. As there should be a finality to the litigation, driving the petitioner to approach the civil court is not going to help. “Hence, this court is of the view that BPCL has to hand over possession of the property within 45 days. Otherwise, it is open to the writ petitioner to enter into the premises and take possession of the property, with the help of the police,” the judge said.

PIL to recover losses from transport workers

Chennai: A PIL has been filed in the High Court for a directive to government to recover the loss incurred by it due to the bus strike, from the employees. In their PIL N Janardhanan and M Muthukumar wanted the court to order the relief on the ground that it is always the people who face the adverse impact of such strikes. The workers had withdrawn their strike, but the government has now passed the burden of heeding to their demand on the people by increasing the bus fares, the petitioners contended. The PIL is likely to be taken up for hearing by the first bench headed by Chief Justice Indira Banerjee on Friday.

Order issued to arrest ship

Motor vessel ZIM XIAMEN, now lying at Kattupalli Port, has been ordered to be arrested by Madras High Court. The court gave the directive on an application from Kumar Alangaram Fernando, who was an employee with the defendant company. While on duty on board MV WOODGATE, he sustained severe injuries, but the defendant company didn’t pay him any compensation. While so, Fernando came to know the ship ZIM XIAMEN of the defendant was lying near Kattupalli Port. The present petition was filed in this backdrop.

Orders on Bar Council poll rule on Friday

Chennai: The first bench of the Madras High Court has reserved orders on PILs challenging the validity of a rule prescribed by the special committee of Bar Council of Tamil Nadu & Puducherry relating to eligibility to contest the elections, scheduled for March 28. After hearing submissions of both sides on Thursday, a bench of Chief Justice Indira Banerjee and Justice Abdul Quddose reserved orders to be delivered on Friday, February 2.