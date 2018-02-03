COIMBATORE: Bharathiar University Vice-Chancellor A Ganapathi was today arrested for allegedly accepting Rs 30 lakh as bribe from an aspirant for the post of an assistant professor, the police said.

Ganapathi allegedly demanded a huge sum for the post and finally agreed to take Rs 30 lakh from complainant Suresh, they said.

Acting on the complaint, officials of the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) laid a trap and gave the man chemically treated notes, to be handed over to the vice chancellor, the police said.

Ganapathy was arrested by the DVAC oficials at his residence after he accepted Rs one lakh in cash and Rs 29 lakh by cheque from Suresh, they said.

A large number of police and revenue personnel were deployed during the operation, they added.

The varsity was established by the Tamil Nadu government in February 1982.