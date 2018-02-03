COIMBATORE: The Farmers Association in Tamil Nadu’s Coimbatore city on Saturday expressed disappointment over the Union budget as their demands were not met.

“We are very much disappointed, as per recommendations of the Swaminathan Commission. The government should clarify whether the proposed hike was the same as the formula for Minimum Support Price (MSP) recommended in 2006 by the National Commission on Farmers,” said Farmers Association, State Secretary P Kandaswamy.

The MS Swaminathan Committee report had recommended a minimum support price of 50 percent profits above the cost of production classified as ‘C2’ by the Commission for Agricultural Costs and Prices.

Further speaking on the launch of a flagship National Health Protection Scheme to cover over 10 crore poor and vulnerable families, Kandaswamy stated, “this scheme can only work for the government which is going to spend Rs 120 per family and benefit Rs 5 lakh on it over medical claim."

"Our demand catered on farm insurance issues which are not addressed in this budget till now. Moreover, this budget is only a corporate friendly budget not a farmer friendly one,” he said.