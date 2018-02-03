CHENNAI: Customs officials on Friday seized 70.56 lakh Indonesian cigarettes worth `nine crore after intercepting nine containers which were claimed to be carrying gypsum powder.

The consignment, which originated from Iran and loaded at Jebel Ali Port, UAE, was imported by Dindigul-based Kisan Exports. Based on specific intelligence that cigarettes are being smuggled, SIIB of Chennai Customs, Sea Port intercepted the consignment and after examination found 490 brown cartons concealed along with the gypsum powder bags.

On further opening of the cartons, 60 boxes of cigarettes, each containing 20 packs with brand name “Gudang Garam International” of Indonesia were found.

The “Gudang Garam” brand of cigarettes are popular. As per Cigarettes and other Tobacco Products (Prohibition of Advertisement and Regulation of Trade and Commerce, Production, Supply and Distribution Act, 2003 , cigarette packets shall have health warning to cover 85 per cent of the principal display area ( 60 per cent shall cover pictorial warning and 25 per cent textual health warning).

The seized packets were found to be printed with statutory warnings in English and Arabic covering less than 50 per cent display area. As per Legal Metrology (Packaged Commodity) Rules 2011, the name and address of the manufacturer/importer or packer, quantity of the product, month and year of manufacturing and retail sale price are mandatory. However, the same was not found printed on the seized cigarette packets, a release said.