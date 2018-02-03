CHENNAI: Anguished over the Centre’s move to close down the Ordnance Clothing Factory (OCF) at Avadi, near Chennai, a delegation of employees called on DMK working president MK Stalin on Friday.

They submitted a memorandum to him explaining the issue at length and the steps to be taken to save the factory which provides employment to nearly 2,200 workers.

The representatives appealed to Stalin to take up the issue with the Prime Minister so that the move to close down the unit could be stopped.

“They requested our leader to take up the issue with the Prime Minister because closure of Ordnance Clothing Factorywill render the employees jobless and deprive them of their livelihood,” said M Shanmugam, general secretary, LPF, who was present during the meeting.

He said the Centre has been adopting a ‘biased approach’ in the matter as a select group of labourers of the clothing unit have been ordered to be accommodated at the Heavy Vehicles Factory while the fate of the remaining workers is uncertain.