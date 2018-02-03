COIMBATORE: The University Grants Commission (UGC) has now written to the State governments and union territories to uniformly implement the 7th pay review committee’s recommendations on pay scale for college and university teachers.

Usually, the UGC comes out with a regulation fixing the pay structure for college and university teachers after the central government finalises the pay revision. Then the state governments adopt the regulation and revise their salaries.

Since there has been a delay on the part of states in adopting its regulation in the past, the UGC, even before forming the regulation, has written to the state governments to ensure immediate implementation of new pay scale. UGC secretary P K Thakur, in his letter to the secretaries of the state education departments, said, “The state governments may initiate immediate action so that the implementation of this scheme may be done in a time bound manner.”

The UGC, he said, has received orders from the Union Ministry of Human Resource Development regarding revision of pay for teachers and equivalent cadres, registrars, controllers of examinations and other positions in the universities and colleges following the pay revision for central government employees on the recommendation of 7th Central Pay Commission.

Thakur asked the states to take action to adopt the Government of India scheme for state universities and colleges and said UGC is in the process of finalising regulations in consultation with the stakeholders.

He also said that an undertaking should be taken from every beneficiary under this scheme to the effect that any excess payment made on account of incorrect fixation of pay or grant of inappropriate pay level should be adjusted against the future payments due or otherwise to the beneficiary in the same manner as provided by the Ministry of Finance.

Welcoming the UGC order, C Pichandy, former general secretary of the Association of University Teachers, said, “The central government has reduced its financial contribution from 80 to 50 per cent. Our demand is that the Centre should take up the full responsibility of financial contribution.”

‘Take action’

The States told to take action to adopt the scheme and UGC is in process of finalising regulations. Welcoming the order, C Pichandy, former general secretary of the Association of University Teachers, said, the Centre has reduced financial contribution from 80 to 50 per cent. Our demand is that it take up the full responsibility