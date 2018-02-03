COIMBATORE: A three member gang, taken into custody from West Bengal in connection with the murder of a woman in Annur, about 35 kms from here, was brought to the city today, police said.

After tracking down the whereabouts of the migrant workers with the help of their mobile signal location, a 10-member police team went to Jaipalguri in West Bengal and took them into custody with the help of police there few days back, Superintendent of police P Moorthy told reporters here.

The three, identified as Bindu Malik, Ajay Roy and Samrat, left to their native in West Bengal after murdering the woman Rajamani and stealing Rs one lakh and six sovereign gold ornaments from her house on December 25, he said.

The gang also injured Rajamani's husband Mayilsamy before leaving the house.

Police recovered the booty from them, Moorthy said.

Moorthy said police was monitoring the movements of migrant workers in the city. The department has already started creating a data base of such workers, he said.