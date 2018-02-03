DMK working president MK Stalin leads the Alliance parties to protest against the Tamil Nadu bus fare hike in Chennai on Monday. (Express Photo Service | P Jawahar)

CHENNAI: The protest seeking exemption from the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) called by the Federation for Protection of Democratic Rights seems to be gaining support from mainstream political parties in Tamil Nadu.

The principal opposition party DMK had already extended its support to the State-wide demonstration scheduled to be held on Feb.5. On Friday, MDMK and Communist Party of India (CPI) extended support to the anti-NEET stir.

In a statement, MDMK general secretary Vaiko appealed to his party men to participate in large numbers in the demonstration to be held in Chennai and headquarters of all the districts in Tamil Nadu.

He criticised the Centre for trying to usurp the powers of the States by proposing to constitute National Medical Commission. It had already imposed NEET on States.

The Human Resources Development (HRD) Minister had stated that the question papers for NEET would be prepared based on the State syllabi, but the CBSE denied any such move, Vaiko said.

R Mutharasan, CPI State secretary, said that his party volunteers would participate in the Feb. 5 stir against NEET.

He flayed the Centre for betraying Tamil Nadu by not forwarding two Bills, unanimously adopted by the State Assembly seeking exemption from NEET, to the President for assent.

Meanwhile, PMK youth wing leader and MP Anbumani Ramadoss demanded that the State government should resign if it could not stop NEET.

“Without showing further indifference, Tamil Nadu government should consult legal experts and take steps to obtain NEET exemption either through Supreme Court or the Centre. If the government fails to do so, it must resign owning moral responsibility,” he stressed.