CHENNAI: A convener committee including the Higher Education Secretary and the Director of Collegiate Education will be set up to investigate the scandal associated with the arrest of Vice-Chancellor A Ganapathi.

Special syndicate meeting will happen this week, following which the Governor as Chancellor will take a decision, said Sunil Paliwal, Higher Education Secretary to the government. “We will probe the case along with the DVAC. The Governor will then take a stand,” he said. While the governor will take academic action, the DVAC will submit its records to the judiciary that would try him as an individual in conflict with law, added Paliwal.

Days after Ganapathi assumed office, the then Registrar PS Mohan resigned, stirring a controversy about appointment orders issued to about 80 faculty members.

The exposure of this case is only a tip of the iceberg, opined activist A Narayanan from Change India - a non-profit organisation. In a writ petition filed before the Madras High Court in 2017, he pleaded for immediate appointment of Vice Chancellors in the state. Delays in appointment of VCs caused confusion among students as they could not get their degrees on time.