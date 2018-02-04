Bharathiar University VC caught taking bribe, arrested
COIMBATORE: In a move that exposed the ills plaguing the education sector, the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) on Saturday caught Bharathiar University Vice-Chancellor A Ganapathi red-handed while he was receiving a `30 lakh bribe from an Assistant Professor of Chemistry for the latter’s recruitment in the university.
The VC was arrested at his residence on the varsity campus in Vadavalli. A Professor of Chemistry was also detained for abetting in the graft case.
According to officials, following a complaint from Suresh, Assistant Professor of Chemistry in the university, over Ganapathi’s pestering demand for `30 lakh bribe for his posting, the DVAC laid a trap. On Saturday morning, Suresh and N Dharmaraj, Professor of Chemistry, called at the house of Ganapathi where Suresh handed over `30 lakh to the VC.
“Of the total amount agreed upon, `29 lakh was given through a post-dated cheque and `one lakh in chemical-laced currency notes,” officials said. Sources said that soon after receiving the money, Ganapathi, who saw through the DVAC game, took a part of cash and rushed into the washroom, where he reportedly tore the notes and dumped them into the toilet. However, the DVAC officials and revenue staff caught hold of the V-C, preventing him from flushing out the remaining notes.