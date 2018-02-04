CHENNAI: Don’t bring children to court, unless absolutely necessary, said Supreme Court judge Justice Kurian Joseph at the valedictory function of the fourth regional conference on ‘Sensitisation of Family Court Matters’ organised on Saturday.

Speaking about how matters of custody are always challenging to address, Justice Joseph said it was essential for judges to be sensitive towards the needs of the children.

“Don’t summon children to court unless absolutely necessary as it is a traumatic experience for them,” said Justice Joseph. “In custody cases, don’t record what the child says as it can be easily inferred as to whether the child was pro-mother or father. Judges should also look at other ways to establish the child’s choice,” he noted.

Saying that one of the methods that he used in custody cases was speaking to the school counsellor that the child spoke to, Justice Joseph stressed the need to use more such methods to understand the child’s choice, free from other influences.

He added that in a family court, the judges are the duty-holders and the couples, their children and society are stake-holders. Justice Joseph said the duty-holders must ensure that the stake-holders go out of their courts with their issues settled.

Chief Justice of the Madras High Court Justice Indira Banerjee said marriages are the foundation of family and spoke of a survey conducted in Mumbai which revealed that 40% of marriages end up in divorce. Hence, she said preservation of family as an institution is important for the country.

She too emphasised that matters of maintenance and custody of children must be dealt with utmost expedition and sensitivity, in her inaugural address.

The regional conference saw participation from states like Andhra Pradesh, Delhi, Karnataka, Kerala, Puducherry, Tamil Nadu and Telangana. Through the discussions it was established that every district in a state should have, at least, one family court to facilitate an easy access to justice and speedy disposal of matrimonial disputes.