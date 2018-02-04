CHENNAI: A day after two trade unions of the Tamil Nadu Electricity Board - CITU and BMS- announced to go on strike from February 16, with the government yet to finalise wage agreements, Electricity Minister Thangamani, invited the leaders of these two trade unions to the table to sort out differences

Talking at the press conference in his office on Saturday, Thangamani said the talks with trade unions would continue till February 12.

The two trade unions had rejected the interim relief of `10,000 for employees and `5,000 announced for retired employees, citing the delay in finalisation of wage settlements, which were due as early as January 2016.

The two trade unions announced their strike plan in December 2017 after the government hadn’t finalised the 2.57 times pay hike for workers accepted by the unions and the TNEB management. The strike was called off after assurances that the wage settlement would be worked out before February 12.

“The two unions’ refusal to sort out differences is a ploy to taint the Amma government and will inconvenience the lives of the common man,” said Thangamani.