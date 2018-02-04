COIMBATORE: Ganapathy was grilled for three hours. With the help of the university’s sanitary workers and after hours of operation, the torn notes were recovered. According to sources, Suresh was selected as Assistant Professor at the university syndicate meeting on November 22, 2016.

“At the time of recruitment, a deal was clinched between Suresh and Ganapathi that the former would pay the bribe on completion of his one-year probation. Since the probation period was over in November 2017, Ganapathi had been demanding money from Suresh, who, feeling irritated, lodged a complaint,” a DVAC official said, adding that Dharmaraj, as an intermediary, had aided Ganapathi in getting the bribe money from Suresh.

The officials also raided the office and residence of Ganapathi and Dharmaraj on Saturday evening and arrested both. A case was registered against the duo under various sections including section 7 of the Prevention of Corruption Act.