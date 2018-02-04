CM Edappadi K Palaniswami being welcomed by the people after his arrival t the Vinayagar temple in KK Nagar to participate in a special prayer on the occasion of death anniversary of former CM C N Annadurai, on Saturday | EPS

CHENNAI: Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam on Saturday said the State government has the right to question the Centre whenever it brings in policies or schemes which go against the people.

Panneerselvam made this remark answering questions of mediapersons at Thiruvanmiyur after taking part in the public feast organised to mark the death anniversary of the late Chief Minister and DMK leader C N Annadurai.

When a scribe asked him about recent voices from the AIADMK functionaries against the Centre, Panneerselvam said, “Late Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa had always opposed the Central government whenever it acted against the rights of people of Tamil Nadu, irrespective of whichever party was in power. On the path shown by her, if the Centre brings in policies or schemes which go against the people, we will urge the Central government to correct it. On that basis, whoever is erring, the State government has the right to question that.”

When pointed out that adopting cordial relationship with the Centre for ensuring funds for various schemes as envisaged by Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami did not bear fruit, Panneerselvam said, “The State government is closely watching what the other States get from the Centre and has been approaching the Centre with our fair demands.”

Responding to a question on Cauvery dispute, Panneerselvam said despite having storage in its reservoirs, Karnataka had refused to release water to save the standing crops in delta districts. “We are taking steps to move the court in this regard,” he added.