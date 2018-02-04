CHENNAI: More than two-and-a-half years have passed but Tamil Nadu has yet to submit Housing for All Plan of Action (HFAPoA) and Annual Implementation Plan for 666 cities to meet the housing demand in a phased manner under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana.

The Union Government has asked the state to submit the plans by March 31, 2018. It is learnt that the state is preparing a list of beneficiaries in 666 statutory towns including 31 Class-I cities in the state which will be covered in phases based on slum population starting with 12 corporations.

The total requirement for urban housing for slum and non-slum households under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana - Housing For All Scheme - in the state is 8.03 lakh, according to a demand survey done by the Tamil Nadu Slum Clearance Board.

The state, which has signed a memorandum of understanding with the Union government, has to conduct a demand survey for assessing the actual housing requirement. It is a basic necessity following which the state has to come out with the Housing for All Plan of Action.

While the demand survey has been done, the state has yet to prepare the Housing for All Plan of Action (HFAPoAs) and Annual Implementation Plan (AIP) to meet the housing demand in phased manner.

“While the Mission is in the third year of implementation, the Union Housing Ministry is yet to receive the Housing for All Plan of Action and Annual Implementation Plan of all the cities. The funds have been released for preparation of HFAPoAs and AIPs and the state has yet to provide utilisation certificates in this regard,” a Union government official said.

The Housing department has been given time till March 31, 2018 to submit both plans along with utilisation certificate, sources indicated.