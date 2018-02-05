THANJAVUR: Over 40 persons were injured in the jallikattu organised at the St Antony’s church at Tirukkaanoorpatti on Sunday. Though around 1,000 bulls were registered, only 680 bulls were released into the arena due to paucity of time. As many as 294 bull tamers participated. Over 44 persons including bull tamers, and onlookers were injured. Of them, 20 were referred to Thanjavur medical college hospital and 22 treated as outpatients while two others got treatment in private hospitals.

A total of eleven medical teams with 11 doctors, 65 paramedical staff conducted medical examination to the bull tamers prior to the event. Dr. A Subramani, the Deputy Director of Health, supervised the medical team. Similarly, six veterinarians led by Dr. Masilamani, the Joint Director of Animal husbandry, screened the bulls before letting them into the arena. A total of 15 assistants were also deployed. Separate ambulances for bull tamers and animals were on standby to attend to any casualty.

The successful bull tamers were given gold, silver coins, cot, cycle etc. R Doraikkannu, the Agriculture minister flagged of the Jallikattu in the presence of M.Ps. R Vaithilingam (Rajya sabha), K Parasuraman (Thanjavur) and District collector A Annadurai. T Senthilkumar, SP, Thanjavur made elaborate security arrangements.