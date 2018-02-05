TIRUCHY: A bull and bull tamer died during the course of a jallikattu organised at Allur near Srirangam on Sunday. Two bulls that took part in the event were seriously injured in separate incidents.

According to sources, when Shunmugam of Allur tried to rein in his bull with a rope after it finished its run through the vaadivasal, it fell unconscious.

A veterinarian confirmed that the bull died of cardiac arrest. Sources said the animal was weak and the melee all around could have taken a toll on the animal.

Meanwhile, a bull, belonging to a person from Illuppur in Pudukkottai district, which took part in the jallikattu suffered injuries on its back when it was hit by Guruvayur Express. Though the bull completed its run, it could not be controlled by the owners and ran up to six kilometers till Inamkulathur where the train hit it. Noticing the bull, the loco pilot reduced the speed, and the animal escaped with injuries. It was taken to a veterinary clinc nearby. Another bull fell into a 23-feet-deep well close to the arena and sustained minor bruises. It was rescued by fire and rescue services personnel.

Manikandam (25) of Chidambarathanpatti of Manapparai died of internal bleeding after being gored by a bull when he tried to get off it. He was rushed to the Mannapparai GH but succumbed. The jallikattu saw participation of 659 bulls and 314 tamers. During medical inspection, about twelve tamers were disqualified. Though the morning session took place a in safe manner, the event witnessed some sorrowful incidents in the evening session.

