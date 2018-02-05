COIMBATORE: Responding to the Governor-Chancellor’s comment, while addressing the students of Madurai Kamaraj University and Anna University recently, about corruption, Tamil Nadu Federation of University Faculty Association said the arrest of Bharathiar University Vice-Chancellor A Ganapathy would now trigger a drive to cleanse the system of corruption.

Association president I Arul Aram said that there had to be more transparency in appointments, financial accountability and democratic functioning of the university bodies to ensure a corruption-free system. Unless steps were taken to set the course towards a right direction, the degrees awarded in universities would have scant respect among the public, he added.

Explaining that the arrest showed the deep-entrenched problems in the university system, he said that, when foul play was proved in the appointments of teaching positions in the varsities and allegations of fraud in the exam system came to light, it tarnished university’s reputation.