CHENNAI: Senior AIADMK leader and Lok Sabha member Anwar Raja on Sunday said his party would not have any electoral alliance with the BJP in the ensuing polls.

“We will not have any poll alliance with the BJP. Our party will continue to adopt the stand taken by our late leader J Jayalalithaa on the matter,” he told reporters after chairing a meeting of the AIADMK’s minorities wing.

He noted that the State government having cordial relations with the Centre was different from his party forging an alliance with the BJP. Anwar Raja said that AIADMK would vote against the Muthalaq Bill when it came up, observing that his party had objected to it in the Lok Sabha earlier.

TTV Supporters sacked

Meanwhile, AIADMK coordinator O Panneerselvam and co-coordinator Edappadi K Palaniswami on Sunday sacked several partymen in Madurai and Virudhunagar districts, who were believed to be supporting rebel leader TTV Dhinakaran. Notable among those sacked was former minister Valarmathi Jebaraj.