The SASTRA team, which won the 18th All India Moot court competition for advocate T S Venkateswara Iyer Memorial trophy at Govt Law College in Ernakulam | Express

THANJAVUR: Students of SASTRA School of Law emerged victorious in three moot court competitions held at three places on Sunday. The team comprising S Keerthana, Vishvas Bharadwaj and Lakshmi Narayana won the first State Consumer Protection Moot Court Competition, held by A K Venkatasubramaniam, Chair of Excellence on Consumer, TN Dr Ambedkar Law University in association with Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food, and Public Distribution. The event was hosted at the Taramani campus of the School of Excellence in Law.

They beat TN National Law School in the final round. Vishvas Bharadwaj was adjudged the Best Speaker, while the team also bagged the Second Best Memorial and S Keerthana was declared the Third Best Researcher. A total of 14 teams from Tamil Nadu participated in the Competition, including several Government Law Colleges, as well as TNDALU itself. Justice N Seshasayee, judge of the Madras High Court presented the prizes to the winners.

The team comprising Pratiksha Easwar, U Aravindini and C B Thajaswini won 18th All India Moot court competition for advocate T S Venkateswara Iyer Memorial trophy at Government Law College Ernakulam. As many as 32 teams took part. The team lifted the trophy and a cash prize of `10,000. Finals were judged by B Kemal Pasha, Sunil Thomas and Ashok Menon, sitting Judges of Kerala HC.

SASTRA students finished runners up of first TN National Law School-CCI Moot Court Competition. The team comprised Harini, Lakshmi Narasimhan and Vaishali Sairam lost to ILS Pune.