Swarm of bees in a beehive (Image used for representational purpose only)

ERODE: Two devotees were killed and four seriously injured when they were attacked by a swarm of bees at a temple in Jambai village in the district, where some rituals were being performed, police said.

They said the rituals were being performed in the compound of the Muniappan temple, 30 km from here yesterday, prior to building a kitchen. Many devotees had gathered at the spot.

Smoke from the fire drifted towards a nearby Banyan tree, where there was a big hive. Bees came out and attacked the devotees, seriously injuring six of them.

All of them were hospitalised, but two male devotees, aged 70 and 65, died yesterday evening, police said.

The rituals were stopped after the incident.