ERODE: THE Association of University Teachers (AUT) has demanded a thorough probe into all appointments at the Bharathiar and Periyar universities in the last decade to unearth all the corruption that took place.

The AUT had sent many complaints about the corruption in universities, but the government took no action. The recent arrest of the Bharathiar University Vice Chancellor shows that their complaints were correct, association State vice president Dr N Pasupathi told Express. AUT also pointed out some malpractices in the appointments made in the BU’s constituent college in Erode district, but till now, it has not received any reply about it. In fact, some people even prevented AUT representatives from meeting the Governor, who is the chancellor.

It is difficult for the organisation to produce proof of money transactions and other violations of law in making appointments, but the government or CBCID can unearth any misdeed by scrutinising the entire selection process and the marks obtained by those selected and by questioning them personally. Many eligible people, including those with very good qualifications, have been rejected and these can be found if appointments made in all universities are investigated, said Pasupathi.