VILLUPURAM: Frustrated that the officials had failed to act on a seven-years-old complaint of land grabbing, five members of a family doused themselves with kerosene at the collectorate on Monday, with an intent to set themsleves on fire. They were allegedly cheated off their share in the father’s property by one of the sons, who changed the will, it was said.

According to sources, Mari, of Pallagacherry village near Sankarapuram, was a farmer. He died a decade ago and was survived by six children and a wife. Being the only person in the family who knew about his father’s property, the thrid son Ilayaraja registered the entire property in his name.

Speaking to Express, Munusayi said that every time a family member tried approaching him, Ilayaraja turned abusive and even assaulted his siblings. The family had registered a complaint against him with the land grabbing wing around seven years ago.

Munisayi, Ramesh, Samoondi’s wife Rani and her two children all reached the collectorate on Monday morning. They doused themselves in kerosene and attempted to immolate themselves, but were stopped by some visitors and the police personnel from the Taluk police station, who were stationed there. Further investigations were on.