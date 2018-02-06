COIMBATORE: Following the arrest of the Vice Chancellor for allegedly accepting a bribe, several faculty members of Bharathiar University have expressed the apprehension that people close to him might destroy any evidence of corruption in the recent recruitments. They therefore want the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) to immediately take possession of all documents relating to them.

Meanwhile, a senior DVAC official conducted an informal inquiry with a professor on Monday, following reports that he had burnt some important documents relating to the recent recruitments at the university.

Academics and other officials were in a dull mood when the university reopened two days after the arrest of Vice Chancellor A Ganapthy.

There were reports that a group of academics and administrative officials who are close to Ganapthy were trying to destroy documents and other evidence relating to irregularities in the recruitment processes.

“After Ganapthy’s arrest, a professor who was close to the last three vice chancellors, burnt some of the important documents which were in his possession. They were kept in his residence. Some other faculty members and administrators are also trying to destroy records pertaining to the recent irregularities,” said a professor on condition of anonymity. “So, we request the DVAC to act quickly and secure all necessary documents from the university authorities and ensure that no one who is guilty escapes from the law,” he added.

“We have not received any communication from the Higher Education Department or from the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption about the cases being registered against Vice Chancellor A Ganapathi and against Chemistry Professor N Dharmaraj,” said Registrar (in charge) B Vanitha. “We are continuing our routine work and ensuring that the university’s normal functioning is not affected,” she added.