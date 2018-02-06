CHENNAI: President of the Dravidar Kazhagam (DK) K Veeramani asserted that the opposition parties and student organisations would take forward the protests against NEET until Tamil Nadu is exempted from the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test.

Presiding over a demonstration demanding exemption from NEET here on Monday, he said the issue did not end with the test being conducted for admission last year. “We have the history of fighting for 21 years to do away with entrance examination (for admission to professional courses in Tamil Nadu).

So we will continue the fight against NEET,” he said. Veeramani informed that a meeting of representatives of student organisations would be held on Feb. 10 in Chennai to chalk out the future course of action in this regard.

He also stressed that the Bill providing for setting up the National Medical Commission be scrapped and all seats in specialised medical courses must be allotted for candidates hailing from TN and 50 per cent seats in PG courses must be set apart for service doctors.