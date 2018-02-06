CHENNAI: A couple of Tweets by actor Suriya recently on his brother Karthi’s upcoming film ‘Kadai Kutty Singam’ were enough to stoke controversy. Animal Welfare Board of India (AWBI) has taken serious cognizance of the visuals circulated widely in social media platforms showing Rekla race being organised as part of the shooting.

The board on Monday issued a notice to 2D Entertainment Limited seeking explanation how the Rekla race was conducted without pre-shoot permission.

A story that appeared in The New

Indian Express about trouble for

the movie due to tweets by

Karthis brother Suriya

A senior AWBI official told Express that once the production house sent the reply, the board would send a formal complaint to the Chief Secretary and the Director General of Police to press for punitive action.

“We will ask for FIR to be filed. The State government should take action, if the violation is proved. Rekla race is banned by the Supreme Court and despite the board rejecting an application from the 2D Entertainment Limited seeking pre-shoot permission to use the animals for the Rekla race, they went ahead and organised the race,” AWBI chairman SP Gupta told Express.

On Tuesday last, actor Suriya posted a picture on Twitter showing he and his son watching the race and tweeted, “Revisited some beautiful childhood memories with Dev... #Rekla #KKS #KadaiKuttySingam #Nostalgia #Culture.”

He also posted a video and wrote, “Shooting spot..! #Rekla #KKS #KadaiKuttySingam #Nostalgia #Culture.”

A few of the other crew members also posted more videos and pictures from the shooting spot. None would have realised that their action would trigger a major controversy. Rekla race (bullock cart race) was banned by Supreme Court in 2014 along with jallikattu.

Though an amendment was made by the Tamil Nadu legislature to the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, 1960 to enable conduct of jallikattu, Rekla race is still considered to be banned since it has not been specifically mentioned in the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (Tamil Nadu Amendment) Act, 2017. As per Section 26 of Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, 1960, the offender can be punished with a fine which may extend to `500, or with an imprisonment which may extend to three months, or with both. When contacted, a spokesperson of 2D Entertainment said that the production house had not received any communication from the AWBI and said it would respond after receiving it.

“We have not organised the Rekla race. We only shot a few scenes of the race, which was organised by the State Rekla Federation for which Pudukkottai District Collector gave permission. Such races are being conducted across the State,” the spokesperson said.