The Tamil Nadu government had on January 19 hiked ticket fares of buses operated by state-run transport corporations and private entities by about 20 to 54.54 per cent. (File | EPS)

CHENNAI: An all-party meeting chaired by DMK working president M K Stalin in Chennai on Tuesday decided to intensify the stir against the bus fare hike. The party leaders unanimously adopted a resolution to stage protest meetings in all district headquarters on February 13 to press the demand for complete rollback of the increased bus fare.

The opposition parties had already conducted road roko stir condemning the steep increase of the fares in government-run buses. In continuation to the stir, now the opposition parties have announced the protest meetings.

Another resolution passed at the meeting urged the State government to release immediately all those, including students, imprisoned after resorting to stir against the fare hike and dropping of cases registered against them.

Stalin said the meeting stressed the State government to give up disruptive actions despite the High Court trying to resolve the issue of recent bus workers' strike. They condemned cut in salary for workers during the strike days.

Vaiko (MDMK), S Thirunavukkarasar (Cong.), G Ramakrishnan (CPM), R Mutharasan (CPI) and Thol. Thirumavalan (VCK) were among the leaders who participated in the meeting.