THANJAVUR: AIADMK rebel T T V Dhinakaran on Monday urged the Union and State governments to properly implement works under MGNREGA. On his fourth day of a meet-the-people tour on Monday, he met the public at Palliagraharam. They complained about the Public Distribution System (PDS) and non-provision of work under MGNREGA.

Following the meeting, Dhinakaran said in the name of implementing the Food Security Act, the State government had discontinued issuing black gram to PDS shops. “There was a fear that PDS shops would be closed by this government,” he said.

Dhinakaran added Kathiramangalam residents expressed apprehensions about drilling for hydrocarbons in their villages. Despite assurance people were worried about it, he added.