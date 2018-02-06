SALEM: Croncrew Technologies PVT Ltd, launched a mobile IOS and Android app “DruggistsIND” in Yercaud. “DruggistsIND” is a one of its kind mobile app based social network to connect druggists, wholesalers, their associations and manufacturers on a single platform, said officials of Croncrew Technologies PVT Ltd. The app was launched at the General Body Meeting of TN Chemists & Druggists Association (TNCDA) held in Yercaud.

Speaking about the features of the app, Croncrew Technologies officials said that, using DruggistsIND, people in the drug trade, can share their story and build a brand for their pharmacy. Searching people associated with a group or a specific association they are interested in, finding people, companies and business opportunities becomes easier with the app.

Tracking referrals and to view potential customer profiles and following them if they like, to discover new product launches and severa more tasks are possible on the app. Further, the members can share articles with fellow druggists on their network and stay connected with their associations, events, resolutions passed in meetings and much more.