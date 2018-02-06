DHARMAPURI: M K Stalin, the working president of the DMK, called for a CBI probe into all universities in Tamil Nadu and spoke about the issue of corruption in universities at a meeting in Dharmapuri on Monday.

Addressing nearly 5,000 DMK cadre, he asked the Central government to begin a probe into the various allegations of corruption in Universities across Tamil Nadu. In the scam in Bharathiar University, the Vice Chancellor may be the first one involved but an investigation should be conducted as the universities fall under jurisdiction of the local minister, he said. He accused AIADMK for being party to corruption and said that should the DMK party come to power, all corrupt politicians will face the iron hand of justice and be imprisoned.

He also criticised the statement made by Sellur Raja, who claimed that only AIADMK members will receive government welfare schemes, and called the statement ‘absurd’.

In the meeting, he also spoke against the plan to rename the Tamil Nadu Guest House in Delhi and said that it was against the principles under which the State was formed. The state of Tamil Nadu was previously called Madras, and through the efforts of Annadurai and other leaders and with great difficulty, the name Tamil Nadu came into the India map. Also, when every guest house was named after its state, why should only TN change its name, he asked. He also warned that if the name was changed, people will not stand for it.