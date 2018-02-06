CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu has been allotted Rs. 2548 crore for the railway projects for the year 2018-19.

The railway pink book tabled before Parliament on Tuesday revealed that Rs. 2548 crore to be spent for ongoing doubling, electrification, new lines, gauge conversion and other development works this year.

The state has received Rs. 261 crore more for this year, compared to the previous year allocation of Rs. 2287 crore.

While the state has not received funds for laying new lines under southern railway jurisdiction, 48 km long train track between Bayapanahallai and Hosur which comes under Southern Western Railway (SWR) to be doubled with electrification at the cost of Rs. 376 crore.

The proposal aimed to improve the train connectivity from Western districts of Tamil Nadu with Bengaluru and other parts of Karnataka.

The Union Budget has fixed the target of electrifying 6000 km long tracks across the country for the year 2018-19, out of which 319 km long tracks in Tamil Nadu are expected to be electrified.

This includes, the 141 km long Erode – Karur – Tiruchirapalli and 74 km length of Dindigul – Karur section and Tiruchirapalli – Thanjavur – Thiruvarur section for the distance of 104 km to be completed this year. More than 60 per cent of the tracks had already been already electrified.

In addition to this, doubling of 15.5 km long tracks of Nagercoil – Kanniyakumari has also been aimed for completion this year as part of Kanniyakumari – Thiruvananthapuram doubling works.