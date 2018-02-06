MADURAI: The damaged portions of Veera Vasantharayar Mandap in Madurai Meenakshi Amman Temple would be renovated in six months and restored to its old shine by following the Agama Shastra, said Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam, here on Monday.

Addressing the media persons after visiting the accident occurred place, he said if the accident happened due to the shops, then action would be taken to evict the shops from the temple premises. Meanwhile, a committee would be formed to keep the temple safely. “A separate Fire and Rescue Station would be formed in the temple,” he said.

He continued that keeping this accident as a lesson, the temples would be maintained safely in future. In this juncture the worth of lost properties could not be ascertained as the assessment is still continues.

Commenting on the issue to handling over the temples authorities to the madathipathis rather now it is being maintained by the Hindu religious and charitable endowments department, he said that the government would continue to maintain the administration of temples and there would no second thought.

Reply for the BJP national secretary H Raja demanded to CBI enquiry in the fire accident, he said that there is no need for the CBI enquiry.