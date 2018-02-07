CHENNAI: In order to mount pressure on the Tamil Nadu government over the issue of bus fare hike, opposition parties in the State announced protest meetings at all district headquarters on February 13.

A resolution was unanimously adopted at an all-party meeting chaired by DMK working president MK Stalin on Tuesday. “We have passed a resolution at the meeting, deciding to hold protest meetings,” Stalin said.

Another resolution urged the State government to release all those imprisoned after resorting to voluntary stir. Moreover, the parties sought dropping of cases registered against the protesters.