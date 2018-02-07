CHENNAI: Lawyears with less than 10 years of practice may file their nominations for contesting the March 28 elections to the Bar Council of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry, without prejudice to the rights and contentions of either party, the first bench of the Madras High Court has held.

But, filing of nominations would not confer any right on the candidate and in the event new rules being stipulated by the Special Committee, presided over by Advocate-General and ex-officio chairman Vijay Narayan, are ultimately approved by the Bar Council of India, the deposits made by the candidates concerned shall be refunded to them with utmost expedition, the bench of Chief Justice Indira Banerjee and Justice Abdul Quddhose said on Monday.

Interestingly, the Bar Council of India in New Delhi, statutory body governing the legal education and profession, at its general council meeting on January 4, deferred its approval for the new rules of the three-member committee.

By a communication issued on the same day, the BCI secretary said the Council was of the opinion that since the elections had now been declared and the notification issued, it would not be proper to make or approve any rule with regard to modification or disqualification of the candidates.

“The matter is, therefore, deferred for the present. It will be considered at an appropriate time,” the communication added.

When P Puhazh Gandhi, counsel for one of the PIL petitioners, raised a question over the stage at which a candidate may be disqualified on the ground of misconduct and asked whether it would be merely on receipt of a complaint and/or upon reference to the disciplinary committee of the Bar Council, committee member and senior advocate R Singaravelan submitted that disqualification would occur only when the matter was before the disciplinary committee. And the bench recorded this submission.

Earlier, the bench held that the Special Committee was empowered to exercise all powers which the Bar Council of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry are empowered to exercise. However, any rules framed would only take effect on approval of the Bar Council of India. Needless to mention that the power of the Bar Council of India to approve or disapprove would include the power to approve or disapprove partially and/or with modifications, the bench said.

“The responsibility of the State Bar Councils to perform functions as per the legislative mandate was of a very wide connotation and scope. The State Bar Council had to be given wide jurisdiction to frame rules so as to perform its functions diligently and perfectly and do all things necessary for discharging its functions under the Act. We are, thus, constrained to hold that the State Bar Councils have the power to frame rules prescribing the eligibility for contesting elections to the membership of the Bar Council,” the bench added and dismissed the batch of PILs.

Time to bid for Jayalalithaa memorial on Marina extended

Chennai: The State government has informed the Madras High Court that the time-limit for submission of bids in response to the tender for construction of a memorial for former Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa on the Marina has been extended till February 21. A submission was made by Advocate-General Vijay Narayan before Justice K Ravichandrabaabu, when a writ petition from civil contractor Natarajan came up on Tuesday. The petition sought to quash the tender notification dated January 11 last.

TNAU directed to issue fresh notifications for recruitment

Chennai: The TN Agricultural University (TNAU) has been directed by the Madras High Court to issue a fresh notification inviting applications for recruitment of 31 University Officers. Justice MV Muralidharan gave the direction after quashing the earlier notification dated August 27, 2012. Allowing a writ petition from the TN Agricultural University SC/ST Employees Welfare Association on Tuesday, the judge also directed the university to issue the fresh notification.

Demolition of temple opposite RBI office ordered

Chennai: Observing that God has never sought a place, much less an encroached area, a division bench of the Madras HC has directed the authorities to remove a temple on the government land opposite Reserve Bank of India premises and the Secretariat within 15 days. If a person intends to build a temple for a deity, he should ensure that such construction is an authorised one. The bench on January 25 last dismissed a PIL from G Gurusamy, priest of ‘Kottai Palayathamman’ temple, which was in existence for 50 years.