CHENNAI: The government led by Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami is entering its second year on February 16 and the occasion is all set to be celebrated on February 14 or 15. The venue for the celebration is yet to be decided. On the occasion, the chief minister may make some key announcements.

The past one year has been turbulent for the ruling party as the government had to pass through many hurdles. Just two days after assuming office, Palaniswami won the confidence vote in the Assembly. Six months later, the faction of the AIADMK, led by O Panneerselvam, merged with the AIADMK and Panneerselvam became Deputy Chief Minister on August 21, 2017 and K Pandiarajan was inducted into the Cabinet led by Palaniswami.

Just a day after, the government faced another trouble when 19 MLAs supporting TTV Dhinakaran met the then Governor Ch Vidyasagar Rao on August 22, 2017 and gave individual letters informing that they had withdrawn their support to the government led by Palaniswami. After sometime, one of the 19 MLAs - STK Jakkaiyan - withdrew his letter to the Governor.

Speaker P Dhanapal suspended the 18 MLAs on September 18, 2017 and they challenged their suspension before the Madras High Court for which the final verdict is expected anytime.

Besides, there were allegations that differences cropped up between Palaniswami and Panneerselvam. However, both of them dismissed these allegations as canards. One of the significant events during the past one year was the restoration of Two Leaves symbol to the AIADMK. However, the party could not win the by-election to the RK Nagar Assembly constituency held by the late Chief Minister, J Jayalalithaa.

Following the defeat in the by-election, the AIADMK went into an introspection and started weeding out the supporters of Dhinakaran and in the past one year, at least a few thousands of grassroot-level functionaries who are supporters of Dhinakaran have been expelled from the party and the exercise is likely to end within a few days.

Palaniswami and Panneerselvam together attended the birth centenary celebrations of the late Chief Minister and AIADMK founder, MG Ramachandran, in all districts and the valedictory will be celebrated soon.