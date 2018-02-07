CHENNAI: Ruling that an adopted child is a legal heir, the Madras High Court has directed the tahsildar in Dhenkanikottai in Krishnagiri district to issue legal heir certificate to a woman. Justice K Ravichandrabaabu gave the direction on Tuesday while allowing a writ petition from MG Mamtha and her adopted daughter C Soundarya.

Mamtha was married to S Chandrasekar in 1987. As they had no children for a long time, they adopted Soundarya, while she was one-and-a-half-year old, in November, 1994, as per their family customs followed in that locality.

A deed of adoption was entered into in the same month and registered as Document No.18 of 1995 on the file of the Sub-Registrar, Dhenkanikottai.

Chandrasekar died in June, 2017, leaving behind his wife and daughter as his legal heirs. When they applied for the legal heir certificate, the tahsildar refused the plea. Hence, the present petition.

The judge said that a perusal of the Hindu Succession Act and the decisions of the Supreme Court would show without any ambiguity that an adopted child, from the date of the legal adoption, becomes the child of the adoptive father or mother for all purposes since such child severed his or her ties in the family of his or her birth from the said day onwards.

Consequently, all ties of the child are replaced in the adoptive family created by adoption. Though such an adopted child, in the adoptive family, is not the child by biological creation, it should be borne in mind that such adopted child is the child of the adoptive family by legal creation, which status certainly confers on such child all such rights as a biological child in the adoptive family.

Once such right is conferred under law, the said child is to be considered, treated, looked upon and given the status as the child of the adoptive family, as the prefix is bound to vanish or at least lose its significance any more for any purpose from the day of adoption.

Hence, the tahsildar is not empowered to refuse to issue the legal heir certificate to the adopted child, as she is to be treated as the child of deceased Chandrasekar for all purposes and consequently, she becomes the Class I heir of the deceased and thus, entitled to get her name also included in the heir certificate, the judge said.