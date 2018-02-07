CHENNAI: Controversial Godman Nithyananda on Tuesday apologised before the Madras High Court for his misleading statements in his affidavits filed earlier.

When a petition from M Jagathalapradhapan of Madurai came up for hearing before Justice R Mahadevan, Nithyananda filed an affidavit to this effect on Tuesday. Justice R Mahadevan, after recording the affidavit, posted the case to February 26 for further hearing.

Earlier, the judge asked the counsel for Nithy whether his client would give an undertaking that he would not enter the Madurai Adheenam Mutt till the disposal of the civil suit pending before the competent civil court. If he does so, the writ petition will be closed. Otherwise, appropriate orders will be passed on merits, he added.

Irked over the attitude of Nithy in not rectifying the misleading statements made in his earlier affidavits, despite repeated directions, the judge on January 29 last warned him of an arrest warrant if he failed to rectify the wrong.

In his present affidavit, Nithy submitted that he withdrew the statement made earlier and in any other place in the affidavit describing himself as the “293rd Guru Maha Sannidhanam”.