MADURAI: Four days after a major fire licked a portion of the Meenakshi Amman Temple, the damaged roof of the Pasupathiswarar sanctum inside the Veera Vasantharayar Mandapam collapsed on Tuesday night.

Ever since the blaze, portions of the roof in the mandap had been dropping off. Around 8.30 pm on Tuesday, the rock roof of the Pasupathiswarar sanctum too collapsed. However, there was no casualty. Officials of the regional forensic science laboratory collected samples for forensic analysis.

Ever since the fire, rescue officials have been trying to contain the heat it generated by pouring water on the burnt structure.

Based on CCTV footage of the incident, the police detained a few persons, including Murugapandi. “Interrogation is in progress,” senior official said. The police are yet to specify whether short circuit or camphor fire or sabotage was responsible for the fire on Friday that charred 36 shops nearby.