CHENNAI: Following the city Corporation’s recent road patch work on Besant Avenue, residents fear that tamarind trees dotting the stretch will soon become a thing of the past. The corporation failed to provide any ‘breathing space’ for the trees by plastering their bases with concrete.

“These trees are more than 50 years old and the corporation’s move is irresponsible. We have already lost half the trees on Besant Avenue to cyclone Vardah,” said V Chandrasekar, president of Senior Citizens Group of Besant Nagar and Mylapore.

One side of Besant Avenue had been dug up by the TNEB to place a high-voltage cable and the Corporation had undertaken patch-up work in mid-January. However, the corporation has filled a one-and-half-foot portion of bare soil between the road and footpath with concrete.

This will stop percolation of rainwater and choke the trees in the long-run.

When Express contacted the Corporation regarding the issue, the officials said that the patch work was not final.

“TNEB usually re-digs parts of the stretch to make corrections, so the patchwork is only temporary. However,we will make interim arrangements to allow water percolation for trees,” said a senior official in the Corporation.

While the patch-up work in place will affect the trees, residents also fear that in the absence of a stormwater drain in the stretch, water will stagnate during monsoon.